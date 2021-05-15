Féile Roise Rua and Other Voices partnership promises to be entertainment at its best

Féile Róise Rua returns to your screens this year with an online festival programme including a live streamed broadcast from Árainn Mhór in partnership with Other Voices today, May 15.

Féile Róise Rua was set up in 2018 as a voluntary community based festival to revive the local music and song tradition on the island, in particular the music of local singer and song collector Róise Rua.

This year’s festival will include exclusive performances from some of Ireland and Scotland's finest artists including Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Steve Cooney, Nia Byrne, Thomas McCarthy, Brian Danny Minnie, Anna Bean Uí Ghallachóir, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Griogair Labhruidh and Radie Peat (Lankum).

Viewers can expect to feel like they are at an intimate music session with these guests as they sing, play and interact with the audience throughout the live stream. There will be some new footage from musician and documentary maker Myles O’Reilly as he spends time on the island before the weekend. Viewers will feel as if they have travelled to Árainn Mhór to be part of the festival, including a live online singing session, dance workshops, song workshops and even a crankie making workshop.

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, said:"It's just a delight for all of us at Other Voices to be partnering with Féile Róise Rua and to help bring a glimpse of this magical place to the world. As John Berger says “Songs can express the inner experience of being and becoming” and at Féile Róise Rua on Arranmore Island with songs and singing, tradition, translation and transmission at the heart of the festival, that’s exactly what happens."

As part of the Live Stream the Féile Róise Rua community also hope to raise money for the local community centre which is central to life on the island and has been hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions, causing huge loss of income.

Brian Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds and a member of the Féile Róise Rua team, will host the sessions and said: "Between musicians and listeners, songs and tunes have their own space in the air, in our collective voices and in our imaginations. On the 15th of May, at Féile Róise Rua’s live stream, I look forward to sharing this space on the island, through our online connections, with a brilliant gathering of musicians and an audience all over the world."



The festival is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, Foras na Gaeilge, Ealaín na Gaeltachta Donegal County Council and Three Ireland.

Aislinn O’Connor, Marketing Director UK & Ireland at Three said: "At Three Ireland we’re delighted to be able to bring connectivity once again to Arranmore island – this time providing our highspeed network to the Féile Róise Rua Music and Singing Festival in association with Other Voices. So, sit back, relax, and turn the volume up on what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of live Irish music."

It will be broadcast live via Féile Róise Rua and Other Voices on Facebook, Twitter & Youtube today, May 15 at 8pm. For more information, go to www.feileroiserua.com or follow us on all social media.