Quiz in aid of Glenties day centre organised by gifted musician

An outdoor and socially distanced table quiz fundraiser in aid of the Glenties Day Centre has been organised by the talented musician, Sorcha Rodgers, at 7pm on Friday, August 6.
The quiz will take place at Roddy's Bar, Main Street. Each table of 4 will cost €20 which will go towards a worthy organisation.
A raffle for spot prizes will also take place. Your support for this event would be greatly appreciated.
If you are in the area, please join everyone at Roddy's for a night of fun, games and laughter.
