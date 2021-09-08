Hopes are high that Paddy the Cope play will be staged in the Rosses next year

It has been agreed, in principle, that the play Paddy the Cope, which proved a resounding success during the Edinburgh Film Festival may be staged, next year, in the Rosses.

The stage play which celebrates the life and times of Paddy the Cope was shown at the Netherbow Theatre, the Scottish storytelling centre in Edinburgh on eleven different occasions leading up to August 30. Paddy the Cope was written and directed by Raymond Ross and presented by the Objectiv Collective with John Coll as Paddy and Sue Muir as the fairy fiddler.

Working class hero

The late Paddy the Cope is regarded as a working class hero in Ireland and Scotland. The Templecrone Co-Operative in Dungloe was established by the visionary Dungloe man after he received a half a crown from fourteen different shareholders. His experiences as a shale minor in East Lothian left an indelible mark on the conscious of the young man who returned to Donegal to establish the Templecrone Co-Operative Society in 1906.

The establishment of the Cope was inspired by Paddy’s membership of the West Calder Co-op which he joined at its Pumpherson branch.

It was £800 that Paddy and his Sally had gathered which provided the initial capital to establish the Cope. The Cope proved a great help to the people of west Donegal during a time when it was difficult to make ends meet. Paddy the Cope witnessed the hardship that his people had to endure and did everything he could to help provide a better life for those who lived in the Rosses, and in the surrounding area, at that time.

His story can be read in his autobiography which was published in 1939.

Rosses attendance

Many people from Donegal were delighted to attend the play which celebrated the life of Paddy the Cope.

Pat the Cope Gallagher and his wife Anne were both in attendance at the world premier of the the stage play, in Scotland, and had a most enjoyable weekend.

“It was an outstanding success over the eleven shows. I attended together with Ann, Mary, Jo Murrin, Mark Sharkey, Pat Dunleavy and Emma Connors McGarvey.

“It was agreed in principle that they would travel to Dungloe next year to present the play. We are looking forward to the presentation here n the Rosses,” he said.

The premier received a four star review from broadwaybaby.com by Richard Beck who felt that actors told the story in keeping with a well known Scottish proverb: “The story is told eye to eye, mind to mind and heart to heart”