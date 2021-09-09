The return of Culture Night certainly won't disappoint audiences

Donegal County Council Culture Division is proud to present its 13th annual programme of events for Culture Night, the all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity, and the arts. Taking place on Friday, 17th September, this exceptional night of cultural festivities takes place once per year as part of a national celebration of arts, heritage, and culture.



Donegal County Council Arts Officer Traolach Ó Fionnáin said: “This year’s programme marks a tentative return to live, in-person events, in line with the recent easing of restrictions around both indoor and outdoor gatherings, performances and exhibitions. As such, all our participating artists, venues and groups are looking forward immensely to welcoming back live audiences once again. Please remember, however, that while all Culture Night events are free of charge, many Covid-19 restrictions remain in place and there are limits to the audience numbers who can attend live events on the night. Therefore, advance booking is essential for all such events. Please check in advance with each venue you intend to visit and plan your Culture Night accordingly.”

The Alchemist

In Letterkenny Town Park, Inishowen Carnival will present The Alchemist, a sculpture trail inspired by ideas of magic, transformation, and the creation of new lifeforms. This outdoor event will feature large scale props, illuminated inflatable sculptures, geometric light sculptures, and will culminate in a short performance. This project has been made possible with funding from Arts Council of Ireland and Donegal County Council. Limited audience only – advance booking is essential. See https://www.angrianan.com/

Donegal County Museum

On Culture Night, Donegal County Museum will present Donegal Women’s Voices from the Past – Revolutionary Times, sharing the varied stories of Donegal Women during the Revolutionary Period (1919-1923). This live performance is written and performed by Maura Logue, Dark Daughter Productions. Booking is essential. Contact 074 91 24613 to find out more.



Mockingbird Theatre's lockdown Film Festival at the Regional Cultural Centre

Mockingbird Theatre, in partnership with the Regional Cultural Centre, presents The Mockingbird Theatre Lockdown Film Festival. Since the stages have been shut down, the team at Mockingbird Theatre began creating a series of standalone comic films, which are produced by Anne Gallagher and Ronan Carr and filmed during lockdown. On Culture Night, four original standalone comic films will be screened in the Regional Cultural Centre to a live audience for the first time.

An Grianán Theatre

To celebrate Culture Night 2021, an Grianán Theatre will be making three of its on-demand plays available for free to watch online including Manny Man Does the History of Ireland on Stage. Also on Culture Night, An Grianán Youth Theatre presents The Gentleman Pirate – The Somewhat True Story of Stede Bonnet, a highly energetic, family-friendly show about a very inept pirate who teams up with the legendary Blackbeard for pirating adventures. See https://www.angrianan.com/

Artline Fort Dunree



Artlink Fort Dunree in Inishowen will be celebrating Culture Night with live music and afternoon tea at The Potting Shed from 3pm – 5pm. Aileen Barr, founder of this artist led organisation has installed a series of site-specific ceramic tile panels around the site and a printed map will be unveiled.

Local ceramic artist Matthew Porter of Puca Pottery has been working with artist Rebecca Strain and the community to produce tiles illustrating native flora around the community garden, while Hannah Tucker's solo exhibition Paper Wave will be on show in the Saldanha Gallery and includes a takeaway collage pack to try on the day or at home. Attendance is strictly limited; please contact info@artlink.ie



Culture Night



This year's Culture Night programme will be presented in both physical and online events allowing for people at home and abroad to connect with Donegal culture. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, events on the Culture Night programme are subject to change/cancellation and pre-booking is essential for certain events. Keep an eye on the Culture Night Donegal Facebook page for updates, and check out the full programme at www.culturenight.ie/donegal



Culture Night is brought to you by the Arts Council in partnership with Donegal County Council.