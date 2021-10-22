Raidío na Gaeltachta brings Oireachtas na Gaeilge to you with a series of fantastic programmes

Those who travel to Oireachtas na Gaeilge may not be able to attend the festival in person this year but Raidío na Gaeltachta are ensuring that those who love the annual event can still enjoy the banter, atmosphere and craic on a series of programmes that will run from October 25-31.

The series will run in conjunction with the Oireachtas festival week.

In 1996, the event was held in Gaoth Dobhair and a special edition will be broadcast on Barrscéalta with presenter Damien Ó Dónaill at the helm on Monday, October 25 at 11am.

Among those taking part in the programme will be Gearóidín Breathnach, who won the coveted Corn Uí Riada in 1996, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín, Tomás Mac Eoin and Cití Eoghain Éamoinn speaking about her sister, Annie. The Annie Eoghain Éamoinn trophy was awarded for the first time in 1996 in her memory.

At 5pm on the Tolg Liteartha, Tristan Rosenstock, will speak to authors who won literary awards this year, at Oireachtas na Gaelge, amongst which will be Bridget Bhreathnach, Gabriel Rosenstock, Noel Ó Gallchóir and the academic, Dr Liam Mac Amhlaigh. Noel Ó Gallchóir from Gaoth Dobhair and Gort a' Choirce won Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin with his work Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair 1931-1981.

Áine Ní Bhrisleáin will broadcast a special show on Friday at 3pm. Her show Bladhaire is a firm favourite with many households across the province and indeed the country. So, make sure not to miss great craic with Áine this Friday.