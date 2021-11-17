Salt Water in the Blood book signing at the Dunfanaghy workhouse

A book signing event with author and athlete Easkey Britton will take place at the Workhouse in Dunfanaghy this Saturday, November 20 at 6pm.
Ms Britton’s new book “Saltwater in the Blood” describes the positive impact that the sea can have on lives.
Dr Easkey Britton is an award winning Irish surfer with a doctorate in Environment and Society. Her book provides a unique female perspective on all things ocean and how impactful the sea can be when it comes to shaping our lives and our mental health.
Dr Easkey describes this book as a great way of reconnecting with the natural environment and yourself.
The book will be on sale in the shop during the event. Due to limited spaces, this is strictly a ticketed event.
To book your ticket, please call at 074 91 36540 between 10am to 5pm.
Current Covid-19 guidelines will be in place.
“Ultimately this is a story about connection. A sense of connection that comes from recovering our aliveness and sense of belonging in the natural, more-than-human-world,” Ms Britton said.
