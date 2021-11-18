Search

18/11/2021

I Lár an Aonaigh marks magnificent milestone this November

I Lár an Aonaigh marks magnificent milestone this November

pPresenters Dáithí Ó Muirí and Máire Bhreathnach

I Lár an Aonaigh, the Irish language magazine series has reached an important milestone returning for its tenth series on BBC Two Northern Ireland this November. Over the years the I Lár an Aonaigh team has showcased some of the best home-grown musical talent, featured a myriad of topical stories and had conversations with a diverse mix of special guests.

Over seven weeks, presenters Máire Bhreathnach and Dáithí Ó Muirí – who have just picked up the TV Personality and Radio Personality Of The Year Awards at Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais – are joined by Lynette Fay, Seán Ó Baoill and Conall Ó Máirtín promising to warm up the long autumn evenings yet again each Monday night with plenty of intimate chat, stories and local musical artists.

To mark the tenth series and bring us into the New Year I Lár an Aonaigh will broadcast a music special on Monday, December 27 where Máire and Dáithí will look back at some of the great Irish artists who featured throughout the years, from Picture This, to Honeyfeet, Saint Sister and Breaking Trad.

The seven new episodes will include a variety of special guests including well-known actor Diarmuid De Faoite, children’s writer Patricia Forde, broadcaster and podcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, actor and puppeteer Darach Ó Tuairisg, sports presenter Máire Ní Bhraonáin and author Éilís Ní Dhuibhne.

There will also be music to suit everyone’s taste, from traditional music to blues and soul. I Lár An Aonaigh will hear from sister-act Sisterix, up and coming Armagh musician Ódhran Murphy, new music from Cork musician Jack O’Rourke, Derry based indie-pop artist Reevah, new-age folk musician Claire Sands and pop singer-songwriter Gemma Bradley. Additional tracks recorded by each of the artists will be available to watch online at www.bbc.co.uk/gaeilge or on the BBC Gaeilge Facebook page.

Series Producer Ceara Ní Choinn said: “We are delighted to be bringing back I Lár an Aonaigh, once again, and to celebrate the outstanding achievement of ten seasons. This series, once again, features a wide range of stories, from looking back at the life of musical icon Seán Ó Riada to the history of Drag and exploring the increase of women participating in combat sports. We are also very excited to round the series off with a music special with some of the most memorable musicians down through the years, and there were so many to choose from.”

The series was made for BBC Gaeilge by Below the Radar TV with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

