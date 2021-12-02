Cosy up at home and watch Donegal's most 'Christmassy' town's virtual switch on with fantastic entertainment

The ‘Live Virtual Switch On’ of Donegal Town's Christmas Lights will take place on Thursday December 2 at 6.00pm with Christmas themed music by Dean Connaghan and Diarmaid Mc Gee.

A spokesperson said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions we are requesting no congregating on the Diamond or in any areas of the town at this time. Just make this the perfect opportunity to enjoy a special evening with your own household at home.

“The Directors of Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG would like to take this opportunity to thank our Christmas Lights committee and volunteers for the erection of the lights, our Elected Members; Donegal County Council, Roads Engineer Mark Sweeney who agreed to increase their yearly contribution of €6,000.00 to €8,000.00 which is allocated from parking reserves revenue collected in Donegal Town.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to all our local businesses and community groups and the public who contributed directly or through our GoFundMe Campaign, guaranteeing that Donegal Town would continue to be one of the most Chistmassy towns in the north west.

“Finally, we would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas and more important than ever, keep our promise to celebrate Christmas, shop local, spend and stay in Donegal Town."