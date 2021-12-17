Majella O'Donnell will appear on the final Late Late Show this evening

Majella O'Donnell will be among some of the the country’s best-loved entertainers and musicians who will appear on the Late Late Show St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) annual appeal special tonight.
Some line-up for @RTELateLateShow - all in aid of @SVP_Ireland #LateLate @RTEOne @RTEplayer @rte https://t.co/cpTmaytatz— Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) December 16, 2021
The yearly fundraiser aims to highlight the remarkable work which SVP carries out in helping thousands of families across Ireland. This year they will ensure families who may be struggling have a bright Christmas.
The programme will be capped-off with a very special musical moment, as Andrea Corr and Rolling Stones rock and roll legend Ronnie Wood will perform the Elvis classic ‘Blue Christmas’ in the Donnybrook studio.
Tonight’s show marks the final Late Late Show of 2021.
