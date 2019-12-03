COMMUNITY NEWS: Gaoth Dobhair

Gaoth Dobhair News

The late Biddy Boyle

The death took place at Falcarragh Community Hospital on Tuesday of last week of last of Miss Biddy Boyle, Stranabrooey, Derrybeg. Aged eighty seven years, she was a member of a family of six and was a daughter of the late Joe Eoghain Hiúdaí Ó Baoill and MáireThomáis Sheonaigh [née Curran]. The last surviving member of the Boyle family she was predeceased by her brother, Owenie who died in infancy and by her sisters, Sophia Gormerly who live in Derry, Sheila McGinley who resided in Ballyboes, Creeslough, and Mary Gallagher who lived at Stranabrooey and Madgie Gibbons who died in 2015.

Biddy was a deeply religious person and she recited the rosary every day. She had a great devotion to Our Lady and also Sr. Therese of Lisieux, the Little Flower. She was a very intelligent individual and was a lovely hand writer.

Her remains were transferred to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for the 7.0p.m. mass on Wednesday and were received into the church by Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplineach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.. Her funeral mass was celebrated at 11.00a.m. on Thursday. The celebrant of the mass was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair who also officiated at the graveside. The lessons were read by home-help, Eileen Ferry. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

She is survived by four nieces, Carol and Angela in Creeslough and Maureen and Frances in Derry, relatives and friends, to all of who deep condolences are extended.



The late Dominick Sweeney

The death occurred recently in Glasgow of Dominick Sweeney. Dominick was originally from Thorr, Crolly and sadly his mother passed away when her was aged only four months. Viewing took place on Saturday 23rd November between 6p.m. and 8p.m. at Desmond Maguire, Mill Street, Rutherglen. His Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Holy Cross Church, Crosshill, Glasgow on Monday 25th November at 9.30p.m. and his interment took place afterwards to Linn Cemetery. The celebrant of the Requiem Mass was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair who travelled especially to Glasgow for the funeral. He also officiated at the graveside. He is survived by his wife, Maureen, daughters, Anna, Maria and Dominique, grandchildren, family circle relatives and friends, to all of who deep sympathy is extended.



Whist Drive

At the weekly whist drive at Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg on Monday 25 th November the top score prize with a score of 171 points was won by Patrick Brogan, Gortahork. First lady’s prize with a score of 166 points was won by Síle Lunny, Rann na Feirste and second lady’s prize with a score of 164 points went to Bríd Uí Chearnaigh, Meenacuing. First gent’s prize with a score of 169 was won by Daniel O‘Donnell, Kincasslagh and second gent’s prize with a score of 169 points was won by Paddy McGeady, Gortahork. The whist drive is held every Monday night in Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg and everyone is welcome.

Aifreann Cuimhneacháin

Beídh Aifreann Cuimhneacháin Bhríd Joe Jack Mhic Giolla Bhríde, Machaire Chlochair i dTeach Pobail Mhuire, Doirí Beaga Dé Satharn 7ú Nollaig ag 7.00i.n.

SCLÉIP

Seo iad buaiteoirí ó Réamhbhabhta SCLÉIP Gael Linn 2020 a bhí ar siúl in Amharclann Alley ar an tSráth Bán: Rince Cruthaitheach Grúpaí Sóisear ‘Tintreach’, Hannah, Molly, Niamh agus Neasa ó Phobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Amhránaíocht Aonair sa stíl Pop/Rac/Rap, le féintionlacan – Sóisear- Anú Nic Ruairí, Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Amhránaíocht Aonair sa stíl Pop/Rac/Rap, le Tionlacan ó Fhuaimrian Taca - Sóisear; Hannah Nic Pháidín, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair Comhghairdeachas leis na scolairí uilig a ghlac páirt, ‘s maith sibh, agus adh mór ar an scaifte atá fríd anois go dtí an Chraobh.

4p.m. She will hold a clinic in Falcarragh on Wednesday 18th December. For appointments please call 074 9128262.

Seniors Entertained

The annual Christmas dinner and party for the senior citizens of the area took place in Teach Mhicí, Derrybeg on Sunday. The event is organized each year by the Bunbeg ICA Guild and there was a big crowd in attendance. After a three course delicious turkey dinner supplied by the friendly and efficient staff of the hotel an evening of music, dance, craic and entertainment followed. Music was provided by Josie Cannon, and Declan Sailor Sweeney, Magheraclogher played a selection of tunes on the accordion much to the delight of everyone present. A festive atmosphere was created with the amazing selection of Christmas Carols sang by the local Carol Singers. They are all members of the St. Mary’s Church Choir under the direction of Eileen Sweeney Every senior citizen present received a gift. The prize for the most senior lady went to Mrs. Mary Mhanais Fheragáil Doherty of Dore while the prize for the most senior gent present went to Condy Eoghain Eoin Doherty, Magheragallon. Mena Diver and Kathleen Una Gallagher made a presentation to both of them. The organisers of the event the Bunbeg ICA Guild wish to thank all the shops and business establishment who kindly donated prizes. They also wish to thank Josie Cannon who provided the music and also the proprietors and staff of Teach Mhicí for the delicious meal served. They would also like to thank Mrs. Molly Gallagher, Magheraclogher who kindly presented them with a studding painting of ‘Bád Eddie’ which was painted by her husband, Michael James Gallagher.

Cnoc Fola Bingo

The main prize winners at Sunday night bingo in Ionad Pobail Chnoc Fola were: €125, Kate Byrne, Falcarragh and the following won €100 each: Séamus McGee, Falcarragh, Margeret Doohan, Magheroarty, Paddy McGee, Mín Lárach, Margaret McLoughlan, Creeslough, Frances Hamer, Meenaniller, Úna Ward, Curransport, Bríd McCurry, Derryconnor, Jonh Daniel Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Sharon Gallagher, Derryconnor, Kathleen Diver, Middletown, and Paddy McGee, Arduns.

Dinnéar na Nollag Cnoc Fola

Beidh dinnéar na Nollag i mbliana ar an 15ú Nollaig ag 2.00i.n dTeach Jack, An Glaisigh. Tá cuireadh oscailte do phobal sinsearach áitiúil Chnoc Fola. Tá súil againn go bhfeicfidh muid sibh go léir.

Club 100 Chnoc Fola

Winners of Club 100 Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola for December are: €400 Pádraig Doyle McFadden, Brinaleck, .€200 Mícheál Mulhern, Glasserchoo, €200 Rosaleen Uí Fhearraigh, Port Uí Churráin, €100 Sonia McGinley, Meencarrick, €50 Donna Nic Pháidín, Cnoc Fola and €50 Peter Ó Dúgáin, Bun na Leaca. Comhghairdeas libh.

Last One Standing

Those making it through to Week 5 of Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe FC Last One Standing competition are as follows: Spurs - Gerard McGee and Maurice Scanlon, Liverpool - Pádraig Mac Aodha, Rónán Chu, Niamh Diver and Colin McFadden. Manchester City - Pól Mac Aodha and Kathleen Ferry.

Sale of Work

The annual sale of work held in the Old School beside St. Patrick’s Church, Bunbeg on Saturday proved highly successful. The organisers wish to thank everyone who supported it and also everyone who brought gifts. They are deeply grateful to you all.

Spáisteoirí na Crannóige

Tá an Grúpa Siúl Spaisteoirí na Crannóige ag glacadh briseadh anois go dtí indiadh na Nollag. Beidh siad arís ag tús mí Eanáir 2020.



Nótaí CLG Ghaoth Dobhair

Comhghairdeas le Nóirín Nic Aoidh, An Ghlasaigh a bhain €680 ar tharraingt 50/50 CLG. Míle buíochas do gach duine a thug tacaíocht.



Club 100 CLG - Buaiteoirí Mí Samhain

€400 Louise McFadden, Cnoc an Stolaire. €250 Pól Gillespie, Cois Claidí. €150 Donal Ó Fearraigh, Mín an Iolair. €100 Margaret McCulloch, Gort an Choirce .€100 Sophia Nic Gairbheith, Cnoc an Stolaire. Cúplá spás ar fáil, €20 sa mhí. Déan teagmháil le Treasa @ 087 9734066

Cruinniú Chinn Bliana 2019 CLG Ghaoth Dobhair

Beidh Cruinniú Chinn Bliana 2019 CLG Ghaoth Dobhair ar siúl ar an Mháirt 10ú Nollaig 2019 ag 6.30i.n sa chlubtheach.

Beidh ceardlann scríbhneoireachta do dhaoine fásta le hEoghan Mac Giolla Bhríghde á heagrú ag CLG Ghaoth Dobhair sa chlubtheach i Machaire Gathlán Dé Sathairn 7ú Nollaig ar 10.00r.n go 3.00i.n. Fáilte roimh gach duine.

Pilgrimage

A Pilgrimage to Medjugorge is taking place at Easter 2020. They will be leaving Dublin on the 8th April and will be led by Canon Brendan Kilcoyne. This is a seven day pilgrimage and further info available from Bernie at 087 9353953.



Sadness at passing of Enda McMonagle

There was deep sadness in the locality with the news of the death of Enda McMonagle, Killult, Falcarragh which occurred at his home on Thursday 28th November. A multi talented individual, he was aged in his early seventies, Enda was well known in Gaoth Dobhair. His day job was a landscaper gardener, but he was also a very talented singer and often performed at fund raising events held in Gaoth Dobhair. Enda always had a smile on his face. For many years he was involved in landscaping on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate. He frequently contributed to Raidio na Gaeltachta and in the past had his own slot on gardening matters on the ‘Barr Scéalta’ programme.

This is a lovely tribute from Facebook: So sad to hear about our teenage idol passing away, ar Dheis Dé go raibh do anam usual. Had so many wonderful memories of Sunday afternoons with this man and his magical music in Dodges wee lounge. Bye bye miss American pie.....slán go foill Enda.

He is survived by his wife Marie, sons Colm, Micheal, daughters Ailbhe and Aoibheann, grandchildren Esme and Amelia, brothers Brendan, Rory, Finn, Cathal and sister Nollaig, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends. His funeral mass was celebrated in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Sunday and he was laid to rest afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.



Dunlewey Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Dunlewey Lotto draw on Sunday were: 17, 19, 20 and 22. Declan Roarty, Dunlewey won a consolation prize. In the next draw on the 15th December the jackpot will be €3,360.

Lasadh Crann Nollag

Beidh Moya Ní Bhraonáin i gomhcar le Cumann Tradála agus Turasòireachta Ghaoth Dobhair ag lasadh Crann Nollag Pharóiste Ghaoth Dobhair ag an Amharclann ar an tSatharn, 7ù Nollaig ag 5.30 i.n. Beidh ceariúil na Nollag agus soláistí ar fáil. Bigí linn.



Bricfeasta le Santa

Beidh bricfeasta le Santa in Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Dobhar Dé hAoine 6ú Nollaig @ 11 r.n. (Hó Hó Hó) Cóisir na No