Coronavirus news: Bundoran Community Centre closure

Following the cancellation yesterday of the Cara 5k/10k/m run walk in Bundoran it has been confirmed that the local community centre is also to close.
In a posting in their Facebook page they say:
"In light of recent announcement by the government, Bundoran Community Centre will be closed.
until the 29 March 2020.
Any enquiries may be sent by e-mail, phone or on Facebook.
Stay safe and well from all at the Bundoran Community Centre."
