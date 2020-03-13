Coronavirus news: Bundoran Community Centre closure

Following the cancellation yesterday of the Cara 5k/10k/m run walk in Bundoran it has been confirmed that the local community centre is also to close.

In a posting in their Facebook page they say:

"In light of recent announcement by the government, Bundoran Community Centre will be closed.

until the 29 March 2020.

Any enquiries may be sent by e-mail, phone or on Facebook.

Stay safe and well from all at the Bundoran Community Centre."