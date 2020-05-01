A chance to run or walk 5k to support Kinlough Community Centre

In these uncertain times, Kinlough Community Centre, like so many businesses, is under serious financial strain.

The centre has had an exceptional few years with extraordinary capital developments with the work completed on the astro turf, track, pitch, dressing rooms, kitchen and car park.

The centre's committee say that whilst they have been extremely fortunate with grant aid, they have had to supplement everything with their own reserves, a large loan and continued fundraising.

With that in mind, the centre has launched a new fundraising challenge which they hope will be supported by the local community.

“We truly appreciate all the support our community has already shown to date with fundraising and we have achieved so much already with your help,” a spokesperson said.

“Between all the training, classes and events we normally welcome over 1,000 people to the centre every week and we miss the buzz of activity.



“But this means that now with Covid-19 and being closed we have zero income and unfortunately little reserves. A situation no one could have predicted.

“We had anticipated our income to be somewhat constant with regular bingo, regular room hire, regular pitch hires and our main fundraiser for 2020 The Chaser, to help us keep going.

“We want to be ready to open our doors the minute the restrictions are lifted. And get our hub in the community back to doing what it does best!”

The committee are orginising an online fundraising initiative.

“It’s been great to see so many people out walking, cycling and running around our lovely village,” the spokesperson added.

“So we are asking you to Do 5km, Donate €5 and Nominate 5 others (and make sure you do your 5km within the 2km restrictions)

“We are sure friends near and far are doing the same too and would welcome all to participate so get your family to join in too.

“We appreciate lots of organisations are needing help but we would be so very thankful if you could help us.”

Every €5 donation will count as an entry into a prize draw where there are 2 x €50 Spar shopping vouchers and 2 x €50 family tickets to The Chaser on offer.