Donegal Golf for Simon community

North West Simon Community is inviting members of Golf Clubs in Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo, to compete in Golf for Simon which is supported by the McGinley Foundation and Donegal Golf Club.
The McGinley Foundation is the charitable foundation of Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.
Golf for Simon is a Front 9 Stableford competition to be run in conjunction with each participating Golf Club’s regular competition on Saturday 26th or Sunday 27th September 2020. Entry to Golf for Simon is open to any Golf Club Member playing at least the front nine holes of the course, on the day of any participating Club’s weekly competition.
To enter Golf for Simon, golfers must make a donation of €5 or more on the organisation’s website https://www.northwestsimon.ie/donate-now/ before teeing off on the day of their local Club’s competition.
Regional Final at Donegal Golf Club
The entrant to Golf for Simon who record the Best Front 9 Score at each participating club will qualify to play in the Regional Final at Donegal Golf Club on World Homeless Day Saturday October 10th 2020. The winner of the Regional Final will receive the new TMG SIM Driver donated by the McGinley Foundation.
Photo shows: Liam Cassidy, Captain of Donegal Golf Club and Noel Daly General Manager of North West Simon Community, with the new TMG SIM Driver donated by the McGinley Foundation to Golf for Simon. The Driver will be presented to the winner of the Regional Final of Golf for Simon taking place at Donegal Golf Club on World Homeless Day 10th October 2020.
