Should European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan resign in light of his attendance at the controversial Oireachtas golf dinner and his movements in the period preceding the event?

POLL: Should European Commissioner Phil Hogan resign in light of his attendance at the controversial golf dinner and his movements preceding the event?

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.