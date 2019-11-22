Is it too early to go Christmas shopping - what do our readers think?

It's coming close to Christmas time - that time of the year when people buy gifts for their loved ones.

There are certain people who have been preparing for the annual festivities since January. They were first to hit the first people to hit the January sales, they bought the gift-sets at knockdown prices, bought the left-over Christmas pyjamas and bought Christmas decorations.

Throughout the year, they made a point of listening to the wants and needs of their loved ones, and bought them online and in local shops when sales were on. These are the organised people and some people may envy them.

There is another group of people - these are the frantic shoppers. You walk along in festive bliss, smiling at passers-by with Christmas cheer and there they are - the frantic late-shoppers, attached to a trolley and firing everything on sight on top of their pile.

Their eyes are frantic and they are desperate but they do get there, they always do.

Which kind of shopper are you?