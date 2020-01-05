VOTE: Who do you think was Man of the Match in the Donegal v Monaghan Dr McKenna Cup game?

Contact
Conor O'Donnell on the ball for Donegal against Monaghan Picture: Thomas Gallagher
This is your chance to pick the man of the match from the Donegal v Monaghan Dr McKenna Cup game in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.
All you have to do is tick the box beside your preferred candidate below - from Jamie Brennan, Dáire Ó Baoill, Shaun Patton, Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan
The poll will close at noon on Monday and the winning player will be named in Tuesday's Donegal Democrat/Donegal Peoples's Press.
