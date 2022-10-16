Gallery: Naomh Conaill and their supporters celebrate SFC title win

The good times continue to roll for Naomh Conaill, following their victory in the final of the Donegal SFC on Saturday.
Martin Regan's side were 1-9 to 2-5 winners against St Eunan's with Charlie McGuinness scoring their all-important goal to seal the club's sixth senior crown, adding to their victories in 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2020.
Thomas Gallagher and Geraldine Diver were at MacCumhaill Park with their cameras and here's a section of their celebration photos.
PRESS ON THE ARROWS TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY
