Gallery: Malin GAA coffee morning in aid of Letterkenny and Altnagelvin Hospitals

The organising team at the Coffee Morning, hosted by Angela McDaid in aid of the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny Hospital and the North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital and held in Malin GAA Clubhouse. From left, are Iris Boggs, Denis McCarron, Mary McColgan, Danielle Doherty, Angela McDaid, organiser, Maria McLaughlin, Mary McColgan, Chrissi McCandless, Danielle Doherty and Lee McDaid.
