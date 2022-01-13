Tommy Greally wins Donegal ETB President’s Prize in Murvagh

Last week saw a welcome return of the Donegal ETB Golf Society after a short winter break. The Christmas cobwebs were well blown away on what was a brisk and chilly morning on the fine old links of Donegal Golf Club in Murvagh.

With the snow-covered Bluestacks providing an impressive backdrop, the scene was set for the first ‘Major’ of the year - the Presidents Prize. This year’s Society President is the current Chairperson of Donegal ETB, Cllr Barry Sweeny.

Another excellent turnout of 27 members attended on the day and after all the shots were struck and hands returned to body temperature, it was last year’s Golfer of the Year, Tommy Greally who emerged as the winner.

Tommy’s winning score of 40pts was a very fine return in what were challenging conditions at times. He was closely followed, just a shot behind, by current Golfer of the Year leader, Paddy McDaid with another fine score of 39pts.

MAIN PIC: Murvagh outing prizewinners pictured with Mr Jim McGlynn, Society Captain, Ms Anne McHugh CE of Donegal ETB and Cllr Barry Sweeny Society President. Tommy Greally winner, Paddy McDaid 2nd and Deirdre O Toole, 3rd

Last year’s Society Captain, Deirdre O’Toole came third on 35pts, just pipping her Donegal Sports Partnership colleague, Myles Sweeney who came fourth with a fine 34pts on break of tie.

The prize for Retired Members was rather contentiously won by Society Captain, Jim McGlynn, also on 34pts - the contention being that it is rumoured that our spritely Captain may not be settled full-time into his slippers just yet! Rounding off the prizes with the Category IV prize was new member, Kevin McDevitt with 34pts. Congratulations to Kevin.



Next on the roster is Rosapenna’s fine Sandy Hills course providing the next challenge on Saturday, February 5.



Current Golfer of the Year standings after five outings:

1 Paddy McDaid 76pts

2 Deirdre O’Toole 73pts

3 Éanna Ó Mainín 69pts

4 Ryan Monagle 69pts

5 Rory White 60pts



Magnificent 7 Signature Hole Competition

1 Ryan Monagle 11pts

2 Mary Harkin 10pts

2 Alex Harkin 10pts

4 players tied on 9pts

CAPTIONS FOR OTHER PRESENTATION PICS

Society Captain Jim McGlynn pictured with Eamonn McDonnell who was fourth in the recent outing to Bundoran

Bundoran outing prizewinners pictured with Ms Anne McHugh CE of Donegal ETB, Mr Jim McGlynn Society Captain and Cllr Barry Sweeny Society President. Included are Patsy McVicar, Eamonn McDonnell and Eanna O Mainin

President's Prize winner Tommy Greally accepting his prize from Society President Cllr Barry Sweeny. Also pictured is Ms Anne McHugh, CE of Donegal ETB