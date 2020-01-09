VIDEO: A play that explores the heart and soul of rural Irish life is coming to Donegal

A play which explores the heart and soul of rural Irish life is coming to Donegal this month as part of a nationwide tour.

Trad has been described by The Irish Times as “a terrifically funny pastiche” and by The Guardian as “profoundly moving and memorable”.

Written by Mark Doherty Trad comes to An Grianán Theatre on Thursday, January 23 as part of its 2020 winter tour which visits 11 venues nationwide.

Produced by Livin' Dred theatre company, Trad is a poignant and hilarious story of a 100-year-old man and his father who go on a journey through rural Ireland to find the son they never knew they had. Heartbreakingly sad at times Trad is also an original and heartwarming Irish saga, slightly absurd and wickedly funny.

Trad is directed by renowned actor Aaron Monaghan from Cavan who has described the play as “like a cross between Father Ted and Waiting for Godot”.

In Trad, the audience is transported into the heart and soul of rural Irish life and it's unique characters, particularly those of father and son.

Da, played by Gus McDonagh) and Son (played by Seamus O’Rourke) are the last of their lineage, until they discover that Son has a 70-year old son. Together, Da and Son set out to discover the son they never knew he had.

On their travels, Da and Son encounter two other characters, both played by brilliant funny Clare Barrett, Fr. Rice and Sal. Trad is heartbreakingly sad at times but strikes a chord with both urban and rural audiences given its incredible Irish themes. It’s mostly hilarious. This heartwarming saga is accompanied by two live traditional Irish musicians who bring even more atmosphere to the play and stage.

For tickets contact the box office at +353 74 912 0777 or online at www.angrianan.com