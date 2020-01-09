Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

VIDEO: A play that explores the heart and soul of rural Irish life is coming to Donegal

Directed by renowned actor Aaron Monaghan, Trad comes to An Grianán Theatre on January 23

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A play which explores the heart and soul of rural Irish life is coming to Donegal this month as part of a nationwide tour.

Trad has been described by The Irish Times as “a terrifically funny pastiche” and by The Guardian as “profoundly moving and memorable”.

Written by Mark Doherty Trad comes to An Grianán Theatre on Thursday, January 23 as part of its 2020 winter tour which visits 11 venues nationwide. 

Produced by Livin' Dred theatre company, Trad is a poignant and hilarious story of a 100-year-old man and his father who go on a journey through rural Ireland to find the son they never knew they had. Heartbreakingly sad at times Trad is also an original and heartwarming Irish saga, slightly absurd and wickedly funny. 

Trad is directed by renowned actor Aaron Monaghan from Cavan who has described the play as “like a cross between Father Ted and Waiting for Godot”.

In Trad, the audience is transported into the heart and soul of rural Irish life and it's unique characters, particularly those of father and son. 

Da, played by Gus McDonagh) and Son (played by Seamus O’Rourke) are the last of their lineage, until they discover that Son has a 70-year old son. Together, Da and Son set out to discover the son they never knew he had. 

On their travels, Da and Son encounter two other characters, both played by brilliant funny Clare Barrett, Fr. Rice and Sal. Trad is heartbreakingly sad at times but strikes a chord with both urban and rural audiences given its incredible Irish themes. It’s mostly hilarious. This heartwarming saga is accompanied by two live traditional Irish musicians who bring even more atmosphere to the play and stage.

For tickets contact the box office at +353 74 912 0777 or online at www.angrianan.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie