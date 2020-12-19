Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: Naughty Elf bringing Christmas cheer to Donegal families

Charity video made in Donegal proving to be a Christmas hit

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A Christmas charity video made in Donegal is proving to be a social media hit.

 The Naughty Little Elf On The Shelf has been made by Donegal man Chris Duddy and has already been viewed over 10,000 times on social media.

The video tells the story of what happens when Santa and his naughty little elf arrive in Donegal.

The video, which is proving to be a hit with children and families, was directed by Chris, with filming and special effects by Ruth Keogh and Orson Sterrit. 

It features an original song written and performed by Chris and Produced by Leslie Long.

The song features a duet with Santa and seven year old Lucy Flanagan from Letterkenny.

“Lucy learned everything in seven days, from recording song to video also,” Chris said.

“With restrictions looming we had no rehearsal time available. Lucy just came in and lit up the room. She is just a wee natural.” 

Chris said he has done a lot of stage projects but bringing the video together with friends is the most rewarding thing he has ever done. 

“I wanted to do something positive for the families in Donegal after a tough year. I decided to release the video as part of my Christmas Cheer Appeal and raise some funds for causes close to my heart.” 

Chris thanked Liam Duddy and Brian from the Station House Hotel for their help in making the video and everyone who has made donations to date. 

All profits from donations are going to Autism family support Donegal and The Children’s Cancer Foundation Ireland. A GoFundMe link to donate is running until December 30

Donations can also be made in person by messaging Chris on Facebook messenger or by email chrisduddy11@hotmail.com. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie