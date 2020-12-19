WATCH: Naughty Elf bringing Christmas cheer to Donegal families

A Christmas charity video made in Donegal is proving to be a social media hit.

The Naughty Little Elf On The Shelf has been made by Donegal man Chris Duddy and has already been viewed over 10,000 times on social media.

The video tells the story of what happens when Santa and his naughty little elf arrive in Donegal.

The video, which is proving to be a hit with children and families, was directed by Chris, with filming and special effects by Ruth Keogh and Orson Sterrit.

It features an original song written and performed by Chris and Produced by Leslie Long.

The song features a duet with Santa and seven year old Lucy Flanagan from Letterkenny.

“Lucy learned everything in seven days, from recording song to video also,” Chris said.

“With restrictions looming we had no rehearsal time available. Lucy just came in and lit up the room. She is just a wee natural.”

Chris said he has done a lot of stage projects but bringing the video together with friends is the most rewarding thing he has ever done.

“I wanted to do something positive for the families in Donegal after a tough year. I decided to release the video as part of my Christmas Cheer Appeal and raise some funds for causes close to my heart.”

Chris thanked Liam Duddy and Brian from the Station House Hotel for their help in making the video and everyone who has made donations to date.

All profits from donations are going to Autism family support Donegal and The Children’s Cancer Foundation Ireland. A GoFundMe link to donate is running until December 30

Donations can also be made in person by messaging Chris on Facebook messenger or by email chrisduddy11@hotmail.com.