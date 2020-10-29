WATCH: Donegal's Ryan McHugh on football during Covid-19, his home county and family success

Contact
Ryan McHugh joined the Donegal team in 2013 and since then has become one of the most exciting Gaelic Footballers in the country. Here the 2 time All-Star gives an insight into his footballing career along with how he has coped over the past few months without the regular Gaelic Football season. A native of Kilcar in Donegal, Ryan discusses his family, his area at home and how he is hoping for success in 2020 and giving the fans of Donegal something to celebrate.
You can watch Donegal vs Tyrone Live this Sunday the 1st of November at 13.30pm on RTÉ 2.
