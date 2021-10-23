WATCH: Huge success being enjoyed by those who work from gteic in the heart of the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht

The founder and owner of Customer Service Excellence Ireland (CXEI), Charlie Boyle, first crossed the threshold of gteic in Gaoth Dobair in 2018 and from the outset appreciated the potential the Gaeltacht-based network harnessed and the opportunities it presented him with.

Customer Service Excellence Ireland (CXEI) is a company which provides a national recognition programme for those aspiring towards excellence in customer service.

“gteic@Gaoth Dobhair provides an environment with a broad range of businesses much different and diverse than our own and therefore we can network with those companies and learn and share ideas and opportunitiesm,” Mr Boyle said.

Since his arrival at gteic, Charlie has enthusiastically engaged in the concept of working from a digital hub. He interacted and linked with other hub members upon joining and embarked on a mission of networking with as many people around him as possible. It wasn’t long before CXEI progressed from being new to becoming an integral member who promoted the hub and became an ambassador for the gteic network.

CXEI services a wide range of customers both in Ireland and abroad. Charlie views the location of the hub in an exceptionally positive light.

“The story of being based in a rural setting is now a positive as opposed to a drawback as it might have been in the past. It takes me less than fifteen minutes to get to work here through stunning scenery and I like the fact that the gteic building is on par with anything you would see in New York or London or Dublin yet it’s here on the Wild Atlantic Way in the heart of my community.”

Before March 2020, the company provided its customer service evaluation solution from gteic@Gaoth Dobhair and by travelling to onsite courses and meetings which was found to be a seamless transition.

“If it is required that we meet a company based in Dublin, we can be there quickly and efficiently from Donegal Airport. Much of our work is through a Belfast-based company and that’s 2.5 hours away.”

The pandemic provided many with a challenge but also an opportunity to learn: “Covid-19 has made us more efficient and effective and we are working on our improved ability to deliver online and remotely,” Mr Boyle said.



Since then CXEI and Charlie find themselves in good stead. The company has grown from two to four employees and has expanded its customer base into new and exciting sectors. The future looks bright for this company that embraces and typifies the concept of the gteic digital hub network.

He said:“We are very proud to be located in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair and find that it fits into the story of what we do and how we do it.”



gteic@Gaoth Dobhair is part of the gteic Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta (Gaeltacht Digital Network) and a growing digital ecosystem which will see hubs in thirty-one Gaeltacht locations countrywide, when complete. It is a state-of-the-art innovation and digital hub where the unique Gaeltacht culture drives creativity and innovation.