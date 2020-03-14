WATCH: Donegal chef calls on communities to support small businesses

Contact
The importance of local people supporting local businesses during this difficult period has been highlighted by well known Donegal chef Martin Anderson.
The proprietor of Sonder, in Letterkenny, he is doing his part to make put a smile on people's faces and is following all the precautionary advice that has been issued following the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.
Like many businesses, he is having to think outside the box in these unprecedented times. One of his ideas, to offer all diners over 65 a free soup and sandwich combo (between 12 and 3) attracted a wave of comment online. Martin noted that many shops had been "cleared out of food" and that fold had been "searching for bread." Indeed, he saw one person leaving with no shopping. By doing his bit, he felt it was the right thing to do.
Indeed, there are many examples all over the county of people going the extra mile to help others.
There are hugely uncertain times for many businesses - and the outlook has never been so uncertain.
A great believer in local community spirit, he has been encouraged by how people are already coming together to assist one another.
