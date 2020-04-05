WATCH: Beautiful pheasant pays a visit to Donegal family's back garden

Video of the day comes this morning from Raphoe.

It features a beautiful pheasant which visited the back garden of the Quinn household at Beltany in Raphoe.

This is a garden that attracts some wonderful visitors from time to time - they've had foxes, hedgehogs, and even a badger.

And every so often a pheasant will come calling - just as this one did over the weekend.

If you've had a rare visitor - of the animal variety! - why not send us your video.

