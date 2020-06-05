Contact

WATCH: Huge efforts to raise over €2m for Donegal baby Livie as 'Hero' video is recorded

Angelic voice of Anna Gallagher reaches out for baby Livie

Staff Reporter

Baby Livie Mulhern needs as many heroes as possible to help her along the way. 

This truly wonderful version of Anna Gallagher singing 'Hero' represents what can be achieved when people join forces and come together. 

BlueStacks Jam Club held a Singer/Songwriter Competition for Chef Aid throughout May. 

Anna Gallagher gave the green light to use her Blue Ribbon Arts recording of 'Hero', for which everyone is deeply grateful.

The children of Blue Ribbon Arts and the Wild Atlantic Wains, Facebook friends and many more responded to the 'Hero' pics request, as did Anne Murray in Magherafelt, Dermot Donoghue in Letterkenny, and of course the families of Livie herself, Karen and Keith, and the late Peter McBride, Carrigart, whose love of grandchildren inspired the whole idea, and to whom this video is dedicated.

Please donate at the gofundme page for Livie, here.

Livie needs €2.1m to get a life-saving operation in the US. We know it sounds like so much money, but again, imagine if just a euro per view went into the fund, and we reach a few thousand views? Life is for living, and in this case life is for Livie. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

