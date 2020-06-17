WATCH: Hilarious video portrays the great work that one community centre in Gaoth Dobhair carries out

Contact
The impact of Covid-19 has been adversely felt by a community centre in Gaoth Dobhair.
The community have established a gofundme to help raise funds for their vital centre.
They hope to raise the vital sum of €8,000 so they can continue serving their community.
If you would like to donate, please click here and it will bring you through to their fundraising page.
Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Enterprise Center, is owned by the community, run by the community and for the community. It serves the needs of children, young people, adults, senior citizens and families, alongside those of public and private organisations, groups and committees, and many more in our community and further afield.
Those at the centre raise the hearts of many and this video will give you but a mere snapshot of the work the good-hearted people of this centre carry out.
