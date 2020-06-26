WATCH: One of Donegal's favourite couples Daniel and Majella try their hand at boxing

Contact
This Sunday, in the last of the series of 'Daniel sa Bhaile', Daniel and Majella try out boxing under the guidance of Olympian boxer Michael Conlan.
Joining Daniel also is legendary singer Cliff Richard as well as comedian Dara O Briain.
Ciarán Mac Fhearghusa from Óga Yoga will do mindfulness with Daniel, and to finish off the series, Daniel will sing 'I Just Want to Dance With You' with participation from children all over the country.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ballyshannon woman Donna Martin is undertaking the Wild Atlantic Way summer challenge in memory of her late father, Brendan, and to raise funds for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.