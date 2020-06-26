WATCH: One of Donegal's favourite couples Daniel and Majella try their hand at boxing

This Sunday, in the last of the series of 'Daniel sa Bhaile', Daniel and Majella try out boxing under the guidance of Olympian boxer Michael Conlan.

Joining Daniel also is legendary singer Cliff Richard as well as comedian Dara O Briain.

Ciarán Mac Fhearghusa from Óga Yoga will do mindfulness with Daniel, and to finish off the series, Daniel will sing 'I Just Want to Dance With You' with participation from children all over the country.