WATCH: Beautifully compiled footage which tells the story of a well in Gortahork that may hold a cure to your ailment

There is a holy well in Gortahork that is known locally to hold a cure. The journey to the well plays a pivotal role in the annual festival which is organised by Coiste Féile Ghort a' Choirce.

This year, the festival could not go ahead due to the current pandemic.

However, Conor Ó Gallachóir eloquently relays the story of the well in this wonderful piece of video footage.

Photographs taken by Prionsias Carr are also used in the piece. Fiona NicSuibhne and Mr Carr also did the recording on the video.

The stories relayed by Conor were garnered from Scoil Náisúintach Ghort a'Choirce, Bailiúchan 1937-1938.