WATCH: Beautifully compiled footage which tells the story of a well in Gortahork that may hold a cure to your ailment

Contact
There is a holy well in Gortahork that is known locally to hold a cure. The journey to the well plays a pivotal role in the annual festival which is organised by Coiste Féile Ghort a' Choirce.
This year, the festival could not go ahead due to the current pandemic.
However, Conor Ó Gallachóir eloquently relays the story of the well in this wonderful piece of video footage.
Photographs taken by Prionsias Carr are also used in the piece. Fiona NicSuibhne and Mr Carr also did the recording on the video.
The stories relayed by Conor were garnered from Scoil Náisúintach Ghort a'Choirce, Bailiúchan 1937-1938.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.