Gaoth Dobhair man continues to capture amazing footage from the Gaoth Dobhair area

Another stunning video captured by a personal trainer from Gaoth Dobhair is causing quite a stir on social media.
Conor MacLabhraí, 24, who lives in the heart of the Gaeltacht enjoys to promoting the area.
We featured Conor on our website earlier this year.
His drone and underwater footage gives his footage an added edge.
"I am just trying to promote Gweedore and the surrounding areas to show the world how beautiful it is," he said.
Conor's other great videos can be found on his social media platforms. If you want to see more check out his instagram.
