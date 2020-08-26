WATCH: Celebrations at Convoy shop where €2.4 winning Lotto ticket was sold

A small village in east Donegal is celebrating today after the National Lottery confirmed the winning store which sold last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €2,482,715.

The winning Normal Play ticket was sold at Harris’ service station in Convoy village which has a population of just over 1,500 people.

Owner of the winning store, Evelyn Harris was overjoyed by the news once she was informed of the win by the National Lottery late on Tuesday evening. She said that she has always promised her customers a Lotto win and is overjoyed to see her dream come true for one of her lucky customers. She said: “This is huge for the village of Convoy and I know that we’re going to be talking about this Lotto win for many years to come. Any of our customers will tell you that I am absolutely stone mad but I have been promising them that I would deliver a Lotto win to the town and it’s finally happened!

So far in this year, more than €93 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 15 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games. This is the 91st Lotto jackpot to be won in Donegal since the Lotto game began in 1988. These 91 jackpots totalled are worth in excess of €118.5 million.