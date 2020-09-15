Contact

WATCH: Donegal Airport beats off stiff competition from Fiji, Tazmania and Dubai International Airport to won the title of being the most scenic airport in the world for the third time in a row

Donegal Airport take-off with coveted title - comhghairdeas ón chroí leos seo uilig a bhfuil baint acu leis an aerphort

Michelle NicPhaidin

Donegal Airport has been voted the most scenic airport in the world for the third time running. 

The title is awarded by PrivateFly, who asked thousands of travelers to vote for their favourite airports for take-off and landings. 

Thousands of people took to their keypads to vote for Donegal Airport. 

Set in a ruggedly beautiful location amid an untouched landscape, Donegal was voted into the top spot. Coming in second place was Msembe Airstrip in Tanzania, which serves the breath-taking and protected Ruaha National Park in East Africa. Skiathos (Alexandros Papadiamantis) Airport in Greece came third, offering stunning views of the island of Skiathos, glittering in the Aegean Sea.  

For the first time the poll also revealed the highest-ranked airports by region, from Europe to North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, Asia, Africa and the Middle East and Australasia.  

More than 6,000 frequent flyers, flight enthusiasts and aviation fans took part in this year’s poll, with voting taking place in February and March this year, just before widespread travel restrictions to counter Covid-19 were introduced across the globe.  

PrivateFly CEO, Adam Twidell said: “Many of us have flown less frequently this year, but these ultimate destination landings are a welcome reminder of the uplifting power of travel and aviation - and a jaw dropping inspiration for some memorable future flights. Flying offers the ultimate ringside seat to some of the most incredible views to be seen anywhere around the world.  

“Our top ten list for 2020 has been compiled following submissions from aviation enthusiasts around the world, eager to celebrate the most beautiful aerial views from window seats and flight decks, with Donegal deemed unbeatable for the third year in a row," he said.    

Voters praised Donegal’s “stunning varied scenery,” "its “beautiful beaches in the vicinity of the airport,” and the sweeping views of Mount Errigal and The Rosses on the approach.  

Chairman of Donegal Airport, Steve Ó‘Culáin said:"We're delighted to receive this recognition for the third year. And when they can, we hope more travellers will come and share this beautiful part of the world with us, located in the Gaelic speaking Donegal Gaeltacht on the Wild Atlantic Way. Beidh míle fáilte romhaibh." 

 

