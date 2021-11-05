WATCH: Winners of the Allingham Festival's schools' poetry and fiction competitions revealed

The winners of the Allingham Festival Schools Competitions Awards Ceremony 2021 and Secondary School Fiction, Poetry and Art Competitions, sponsored by Donegal ETB, have been announced.
There was huge interest in the competion and a great entry. It was particulary heartening to see how many entries there were from outside of Donegal.
SECONDARY SCHOOL WINNERS
First and Second Year Flash Fiction
1. Eoin Boyle, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town: ‘Rubber Duck’
2. Bevin Wiseman, Crana College, Buncrana, Co. Donegal: ‘Echoes of Guilt’
3. Cara Coughlan, Home Educated, Donegal Town: ‘Lost At War’
First and Second Year Poetry
1. Gabriela Kranjec, St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Co. Cork: ‘Wind’
2. Ruairi Devine, St. Michael’s College, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh: ‘I’ve Got News For You’
3. Chethana Anand, St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Co. Cork: ‘Solitude’
AND Austin Cassidy, St. Michael’s College, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh: ‘The Birds’
Third Year and Transition Year Flash Fiction
1. Charlotte Ledwidge, St. Paul’s Secondary School, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare: ‘The Dead Sea’
2. Eva Tinney, Loreto Community School, Milford, Co. Donegal: ‘The Diary Of Grace Davenport’
3. Rowan Buchanan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town: ‘Memories Cherished’
Third Year and Transition Year Poetry
1. Aoife McLafferty, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Co. Donegal: ‘Forever’
2. Cliodhna McGowan, Loreto Kilkenny: ‘The Sunshine Through the Rain’
3. Niamh Gill, Crana College, Buncrana, Co. Donegal: ‘Generation Z’
Fifth Year and Leaving Cert Flash Fiction
1. Leah McFadden, Loreto Community School, Milford, Co. Donegal: ‘To Strangers, Again’
2. Josh Boylan, Portlaoise College, Co. Laois: ‘Girl Boss’
3. Agneta Helvija Pavilone, Crana College, Buncrana, Co. Donegal: ‘Analogous’
Fifth Year and Leaving Cert Poetry
1. Sinéad O Reilly, Loreto Wexford: ‘Self-Isolation’
2. Amy Divney, St Mary’s College, Naas, Co. Kildare: ‘Tire’
3. Agneta Helvija Pavilone, Crana College, Buncrana, Co. Donegal: ‘Blood Vines’
PRIMARY SCHOOLS WINNERS
Senior Primary Schools Short Story
1. Joe Colgan , Creevy N.S. Co. Donegal: ‘Deep Freeze’
2. Olivia Martin, Woodlands N.S., Co Donegal: ‘The Secret Door’
3. Faye Gillespie Creevy N.S., Co Donegal: ‘Tears All Round’
Junior Primary Schools Short Story
1. William Clucas, St. Mary & St Gerard’s N.S., Enniskerry, Co.Wicklow: ‘The Adventures of Snowy The Dog’
2. Tiah Kane, Creevy N.S., Co. Donegal: ‘Teddy Bear’
3. Heidi Davis, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala, Co. Donegal: ‘The Asteroid Accident’
Senior Primary Schools Poetry 2021
1. Beth Mc Hale, Glenswilly N.S., Letterkenny Co Donegal: ‘Lockdown Letter’
2. Gerard Nugent, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala, Co. Donegal: ‘The Circus’
3. John Mc Loone, Scoil Mhuire N.S., Co. Donegal: ‘Blue’
Junior Primary Schools Poetry
1. Muireann Gallagher, Creevy N.S. , Co. Donegal: ‘Girls Rule’
2. Ryan Mc Garrigle, Creevy N.S. , Co. Donegal: ‘The Knocking’
3. Hallie Mae Roche, Glenswilly N.S., Co Donegal: ‘A Better Earth’
Senior Primary Schools ART 2021
1. Nicol Daria Pojawa, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala, Co. Donegal: ‘Girl with Flower’
2. Leah Crossan, Glenswilly N.S. Letterkenny, Co. Donegal: ‘Bats in the Moon’
3. James Tooher, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala, Co. Donegal: ‘Dragon’
and
Niamh Mc Grath, Creevy N.S. Co. Donegal: ‘Leaf’
Junior Primary Schools ART 2021
1. Amber Mc Keown, Donegal Town, Scoil Aodh Ruadh&Nuala: ‘Flight’
2. Trixie Neary , Masterson N.S.: ‘Autumn Trees’
3. Faye Doherty, Glenswilly N.S., Letterkenny, Co. Donegal: ‘Tree’
Junior Primary U7 Schools ART 2021
1. Jessie Cotrulia, Masterson N.S.: ‘Autumn Tree’
2. Niamh Waters, Glenswilly N.S.: ‘Flowers’
3. Cara Mc Donagh, Largy N.S., Co. Leitrim: ‘Three Fairies’
Comortais na Gaeilge
Buaiteoirí Bunscol
Filíocht Sinsear
1. Dearbhla ní Dheoráin, Ard an Rátha, Scoil Mín Tine Dé: ‘Lá Fliuch’
2. Lochlann Ó Breacháin, Ard an Rátha, Scoil Mín Tine Dé: ‘Caoineadh’
3. Charlie O Braonáin, Ard an Rátha, Scoil Mín Tine Dé: ‘An Fhearthainn’
Filíocht Soisear
1. Christian Ó Gallachóir, Ard an Rátha, Scoil Mín Tine Dé: ‘Tá an Plainéad inár lámha’
2. Pearl Olivia Ní Choncarra, Ard an Rátha, Scoil Mín Tine De: ‘Fuinneamh’
3. Cara Ní Ghallachóir, Ard an Rátha, Scoil Mín Tine Dé: ‘An Samhradh’
The organisers extend their thanks to all the students, and their teachers and parents/guardians who helped them in any way.
