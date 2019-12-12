NEWS
WATCH: "Why should young people care?" - Donegal climate change teenage activist gets standing ovation
Inishowen Green Party member gives Tedx talk in Dublin
Rising Donegal activist Conal O'Boyle continues to attract increasing interest with his public addresses.
The Inishowen teenager, who is a member of the Green Party, has not been shy to express his views on a range of issues.
And he spoke this week at a TedxTalk in Dun Laoghaire, where he asked the question: "Why young people should care? And he was given a standing ovation at the end.
Although he is still to young to vote, the 17-year-old is certainly one to watch and it will be no surprise to see him contesting elections in a few years time.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on