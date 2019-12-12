WATCH: "Why should young people care?" - Donegal climate change teenage activist gets standing ovation

Rising Donegal activist Conal O'Boyle continues to attract increasing interest with his public addresses.

The Inishowen teenager, who is a member of the Green Party, has not been shy to express his views on a range of issues.

And he spoke this week at a TedxTalk in Dun Laoghaire, where he asked the question: "Why young people should care? And he was given a standing ovation at the end.

Although he is still to young to vote, the 17-year-old is certainly one to watch and it will be no surprise to see him contesting elections in a few years time.