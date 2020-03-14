This evening we visited the small border village of Pettigo in Donegal where only 15metres of water separates the North of Ireland and the Republic.

Britton's Pub which sits on the edge of the River Termon enjoys trade from both sides of this invisible frontier and in the past, it has often joked that if you had a seat near the window you could enjoy the cheaper North of Ireland drink prices.

There has been a great interaction between the community on both sides of the border but in the last two days, this has been thrown into disarray because of the different approach to curbing the coronavirus outbreak and in particular to schools remaining open in NI.

See the full interview in the next segment.