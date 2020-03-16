The car park in Donegal Town may have been quiet this afternoon but in spite of coronavirus threat, people were getting on with their daily lives and observing the government and HSE recommendations.

The vast majority of hotels in the town have closed as have all the bars while quite a few retailers have either closed or were limiting numbers at any given time.

All supermarkets in the town have been doing brisk business throughout the day with no evidence of panic buying as some restricted the purchase of a maximum of 4 items of the same product.

In Kavanagh's SuperValu one member of staff commented; "By and large business is on a par with a busy bank holiday weekend. People are observing all the recommendations and are now beginning to become more assured that we will not run out of food. As normal we get large deliveries throughout the night.

"The only reason we might have to limit numbers at any given time is to maintain social distancing and people both understand and appreciate this.