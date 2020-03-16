Contact
The car park in Donegal Town may have been quiet this afternoon but in spite of coronavirus threat, people were getting on with their daily lives and observing the government and HSE recommendations.
The vast majority of hotels in the town have closed as have all the bars while quite a few retailers have either closed or were limiting numbers at any given time.
All supermarkets in the town have been doing brisk business throughout the day with no evidence of panic buying as some restricted the purchase of a maximum of 4 items of the same product.
In Kavanagh's SuperValu one member of staff commented; "By and large business is on a par with a busy bank holiday weekend. People are observing all the recommendations and are now beginning to become more assured that we will not run out of food. As normal we get large deliveries throughout the night.
"The only reason we might have to limit numbers at any given time is to maintain social distancing and people both understand and appreciate this.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.