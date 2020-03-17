WATCH: Donegal girl sings Amhrán na bhFiann to mark St Patrick's Day

FOR THE DAY THAT'S IN IT . . . from Blue Ribbon Arts, Donegal

Caela Carr, age 10, sings the National Anthem for St Patrick's Day 2020. Blue Ribbon have had a representative sing the National Anthem on stage at the Market Square, Letterkenny, Co Donegal for St Patrick's Day parade for many years, and we thought we would keep up the tradition.... from our home, since everything public in Ireland is being cancelled due to the Covid-19 Outbreak and Precautions.

We hope that the Chamber of Commerce, Letterkenny, realise that we are all hugely indebted to their many many years of hard work and dedication to the Parade and community. We also fondly remember the excitement and craic shared by the so many children, teens, parents and float-builders over the years, leading up to the parade itself, and waiting to catch a glimpse of ourselves on the RTE News that evening. We look forward to enjoying those days in the future. From all at Blue Ribbon Arts, Donegal..

Happy St Patrick's Day to all our friends and family at home and abroad this year.