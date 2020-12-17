WATCH: Community sings Silent Night in tribute to Paul Reynolds

The people of Donegal have a long-standing tradition of doing that something special when it comes to paying their respects in times of sadness.

And, today in Letterkenny was no different.

Shortly after lunchtimes the funeral of businessman Paul Reynolds made its way along the Main Street, the cortège came to a stop outside his business premises, Property Partners.

Then as a large number of people stood in respect, on either side of the street, the opening lines of the festive hymn Silent Night began to ring out. It was a beautiful moment - Assumpta Donaghy's rendition of the hymn - a perfect tribute to a man who was so well-known and respected in his adopted town. It was a lovely scene on a day the town said goodbye to the Leitrim native who passed away on Tuesday.

His Funeral Mass took place in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny earlier today, Thursday, December 17.

SEE ALSO: Funeral takes place in Letterkenny of Paul Reynolds