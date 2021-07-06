WATCH: Warning as heavy downpours cause problems on Donegal roads

Donegal has been hit by heavy rain which has been affecting traffic in some parts of the county.
Downpours on Tuesday afternoon have particularly affected Letterkenny where traffic has been slowed by rainwater on some roads in the town.
The AA has warned motorists to take extra caution due to the heavy showers.
Met Éireann says heavy showers will continue on Tuesday evening in Ulster with the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Rain will be more persistent in the north-west.
