14/09/2021

WATCH: Final stages of restoration of steam engine before its return to Donegal

Date set for the return of the first original Donegal steam engine to come back to Donegal in decades

A date has been set for the return of the first original Donegal steam engine to come back to Donegal in decades.

The Drumboe engine was one of half a dozen built for the Donegal railways in 1906 and 1907. 

It has become the iconic steam engine of the era of railways in Donegal.

The famous engine is returning to the Donegal Railway Heritage Centre in Donegal Town on Saturday, October 9. The original Donegal railway station site is home to the museum.

The museum has been granted funding for the restoration of the engine, transporting it back to Donegal Town, restructuring the site at the front of the centre, and building a new platform and a canopy.

Later in the year, the museum will have an official opening event, after work is finished on the new platform and canopy. The restoration of the engine is being carried out at Heritage Engineering Ireland, Whitehead, Co Antrim. 

The complete engine apart from the boiler has been restored to working order.

