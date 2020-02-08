The emergency services have been working tirelessly in Donegal town ensuring that all precautions possible against Storm Ciara are in place.

News from Met Eireann predicts that the present conditions will continue throughout the weekend into Monday when it is expected it will get much colder with the possibility of snow,

Garry Martin of Donegal Co. Council has advised that the Car Park at the Quayside in Donegal will remain closed until the danger abates. Sandbags have been distributed to properties at risk in the town.

The Gardai have also advised against unnecessary travel stressing the dangers of the high winds and surface road water,