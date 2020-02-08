Contact
The emergency services have been working tirelessly in Donegal town ensuring that all precautions possible against Storm Ciara are in place.
News from Met Eireann predicts that the present conditions will continue throughout the weekend into Monday when it is expected it will get much colder with the possibility of snow,
Garry Martin of Donegal Co. Council has advised that the Car Park at the Quayside in Donegal will remain closed until the danger abates. Sandbags have been distributed to properties at risk in the town.
The Gardai have also advised against unnecessary travel stressing the dangers of the high winds and surface road water,
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.