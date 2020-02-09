Contact
With only seven votes separating Marc Mac Sharry and Marian Harkin experienced tally men are predicting the former MEP to take the second seat in this nail-biting contest.
Ms Harkin spoke to the Democrat saying: "I wouldn't be overconfident about taking the second seat but I am quitely confident of winning a seat. There are some excellent candidates like Marc, Eamonn Scanlon and James Feighan - nothing can be taken for granted. Martin Kenny has run an excellent campaign throughout the whole candidate - it all augurs well for the region.
"On the positive whoever wins Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal are going to have superb representation in Dáil Eireann"
