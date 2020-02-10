Contact
The Green Party candidate Blaithin Gallagher declared herself very satisfied with her performance on her first showing at the count centre in the Sligo Park Hotel.
She said: "Most people are under the illusion that "Green" is just about the environment but it is really about much more - farmers, business - it affects our very way of life.
"We have succeeded in creating a much better sense of awareness in recent years and will continue to grow creating a better future for the next generation."
