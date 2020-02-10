In a room full of twists and turns with transfers going in all directions it now seems that outgoing TD Marc Mac Sharry is almost certain to take the third seat in the South Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

Mac Sharry had always claimed that while cautiously hopeful of the two seats. it was "always going to be tough". This was borne out by the fact that Fine Gael's Frankie Feighan received a large transfer from Shane Ellis (FF).