Contact
In a room full of twists and turns with transfers going in all directions it now seems that outgoing TD Marc Mac Sharry is almost certain to take the third seat in the South Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim constituency.
Mac Sharry had always claimed that while cautiously hopeful of the two seats. it was "always going to be tough". This was borne out by the fact that Fine Gael's Frankie Feighan received a large transfer from Shane Ellis (FF).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.