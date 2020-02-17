That very special moment in every bride and groom's lives when those magic words "I do" are shared.

Canon Ramon Munster pronounces Bianca Carlin Rosanio and Matty Forde husband and wife on a truly memorable occasion in Bundoran.

Up on 400 guests from every corner of the world joined this lovely couple in a marriage which had its origins in a well known Harcourt St. venue, was nurtured in Abu Dhabi and celebrated in Bundoran's Great Northern Hotel.