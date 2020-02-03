Watch: How things have or have not changed? Flashback to the 2007 general election in Donegal

With the countdown on to the 2020 General Election it's interesting to reflect on what happened in the county during the 2007 election.

Certainly some things haven't changed, while others have, which makes for an interesting comparison.

Donegal had two three-seat constituencies then. Mary Coughlan and Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (both FF) along with Dinny McGinley (FG) in Donegal were elected in Donegal South-West. Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty was fourth. In Donegal North-East, Dr. James McDaid and Niall Blaney were elected for Fianna Fáil with Fine Gael's Joe McHugh topping the poll and taking the seat previously held by Cecilia Keaveney. Padraig MacLochlainn of Sinn Féin was fourth.

This WallaceMedia extended news feature was compiled after the election.

In the feature you will see the issues facing the public, party conventions, party wranglings, retirements, coming out of retirement, leaders visits, poling day and count day..

IFilmed/Edited/Produced by Shane Wallace, it is narrated by Chris Ashmore.

Interviews/Script by Shane Wallace & Chris Ashmore