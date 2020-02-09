Sinn Féin's Padraig MacLochlainn arrives in the Aura count centre in Letterkenny #GE2020

Sinn Féin's Pádraig MacLochlainn has arrived at the Auro countcentre in Letterkenny.

The Inishowen man lost his seat in 2016 by 184 votes.

Tally figures have shown that MacLochlainn is well on course to a seat in GE2020.

