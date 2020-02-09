WATCH: Fine Gael candidate Martin Harley says that transfers and geography will dictate who takes final seats in Donegal

Fine Gael candidate Martin Harley has said that geography and transfers will dictate how final three seats are fill.

Early indications show that Harley will not secure a seat in #GE2020.

He said that he felt disappointed for his family and his canvas team.

He said that the first two seats should be taken by Sinn Féin: "As for the final three seats, it could be a long night yet, probably going into Monday morning because transfers are so vital.

