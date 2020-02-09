WATCH: Director of elections for Fianna Fáil says Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher will be elected in #GE2020

The Director for elections for Fianna Fáil in Donegal is confident that Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher will secure a seat in #GE2020.

Brendan Byrne said that the surge in favour for Sinn Féin has affected and reduced votes for many of the running candidates this time around.

However, he said that Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher should take his seat 'by a comfortable margin' - he believes that the Dungloe public representative will take the third or fourth seat.

According to tallies, Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher is ahead of Thomas Pringle by around 2,000 votes.

Mr Byrne said he foresees Minister Joe McHugh and Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue battling it out for the last and final seat.

