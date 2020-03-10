Councillor asks that branches and other material be removed from Gaoth Dobhair river

Branches and other materials which are lodged in the river behind the old chapel in Derrybeg ought to be removed before it becomes an issue, a local has warned.

Micheál Choilm macGiolla Easbuig raised the issue at a meeting of Glenties Municipal District which was held in in Gaoth Dobhair today, Tuesday.

Mr MacGiolla Easbuig asked whose responsibility the rivers are at the meeting. He said that he has been told alternate stories by varying bodies.

The councillor said that it is not very clear who owns the land beside the river but that was an issue that may be visited at a later date.